BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s elite camp has been host to some of the top prospects across the Southeast and the nation over the past decade-plus. This year’s installment featured several of the nation’s best quarterbacks in the upcoming recruiting cycles as well as blue-chippers at wide receiver, defensive back, and running back. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on hand in Baton Rouge. Here are 14 from the camp:

2026 5-star WR Jordan Clay (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals) (Sam Spiegelman)

WR Jordan Clay

Jordan Clay was one of a handful of talented pass-catchers to make their mark at LSU's elite camp. Clay's well put together and moves extremely well at a towering 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He has a massive catch radius and secured several catches away from his body. Clay's frame allowed him to battle outside the numbers. He was able to win at the catch point and was a crisp route-runner. Clay is currently tabbed as the No. 27-ranked WR in the 2026 class.

WR Jameson Powell

Jameson Powell put on a clinic as one of the most explosive receivers on hand in Baton Rouge. The West Coast four-star is both quick and fast, and was able to separate consistently. Powell has excellent hands and adjusts well to the football. He also showcased his fantastic footwork and nuanced route-running. The Rivals250 wide receiver couldn't be slowed down for much of the afternoon.

QB Luke Fahey

Luke Fahey has continued to impress this off-season. After a strong showing at the OT7 Finals last weekend, the Rivals250 passer from Mission Viejo (Calif.) was equally as sharp working out at LSU. The ball fires out of Fahey's hand. He's able to fit passes into tight windows and is consistently on-point with his throws. Fahey is decisive and throughout the off-season, has been excellent at reading and attacking defenses on air.

WR Russell Babineaux

Russell Babineaux was among the top wide receivers in the elite camp. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Babineaux shined separating downfield vertically and at different levels of the field. He was sure-handed to say the least, coming away with several tough contested grabs working along the sidelines and in the middle of the field. Babineaux was moving extremely well in and out of his breaks and played at a different speed during Thursday's camp.

Rivals100 QB Dia Bell (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals) (Sam Spiegelman)

QB Dia Bell

Dia Bell drew the eyes of the LSU coaches and for good reason. Bell, the son of former NBA player Raja Bell, throws the ball extremely well on the move and consistently delivers catchable balls to his receivers. The Rivals100 passer thrived throwing the rock outside the numbers. During the 7-on-7 portion of camp, Bell's timing was superb and was quick attacking zones.

QB Weston Nielsen

There is a lot to like about 2027 QB Weston Nielsen, who started several games for Bastrop (Texas) as a freshman last fall. Nielsen can fire the ball out and do so accurately. He was on point working the short and intermediate layers of the field, and maintained that accuracy on deep passes.

WR Zecheriah Jenkins

2026 Laurel (Miss.) Zechariah Jenkins was giving fits to defensive backs outside the numbers. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Jenkins battled well working outside the numbers and was also able to stretch the field vertically. He was able to separate consistently and also made catches coming back to the ball in tight coverage. The Mississippi-based pass-catcher also made a few highlight grabs along the way.

2026 Miami (Fla.) Norland CB Hadley Ohenhen (Sam Spiegelman)

CB Hadley Ohenhen

There's a lot to like about Hadley Ohenhen athletic profile. The Miami (Fla.) Norland DB measures in at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds and he's a standout basketball player. During LSU camp, Ohenhen looked the part as a big corner, able to stick in the receiver's pocket and also able to turn and turn seamlessly. The dual-sport star has outstanding length and easily moved up and down the field in coverage.

WR Jakai Anderson

Jakai Anderson earned an offer from the Tigers during last June's elite camp -- and was even better during Thursday's workout. Anderson blends both speed and quickness in his game. He was able to burn downfield and also attack underneath and in the middle of the field. The New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35 speedster has a smoothness to his route-running and tracks the ball at a high clip. He's continuing to sharpen his route-running skills, too.

WR Dane Jones

Dane Jones brought some Texas speed to the Bayou. The Rivals250 wide receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point High was able to separate all over the field. Jones beat defenders over the top and was equally as impactful on routes underneath, especially working out of the slot. The Houston-based four-star moves very fluidly and has another layer of shiftiness to his game.

S Jhase Thomas

2025 safety Jhase Thomas has continued to hone his skill-set in the secondary and it's coming together well midway through the summer ahead of his senior year. Thomas, whose father played in the NFL, turned in a 4.4-second 40 and played equally as fast. The Destrehan (La.) DB takes great angles to the football and tracks it even better. Thomas covered well over the top at free safety and also in coverage from the slot. He is constantly putting himself to make plays in center field.

WR Jabari Mack

2026 WR Jabari Mack posted outstanding testing numbers, including a 4.34-second 40 along with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10' 3" broad jump at 6-foot and 190 pounds. The Rivals250 wide receiver from The Boot tested well and also impressed in action. Mack moved well in and out of his breaks during positional workouts and consistently generated separating on routes during 1-on-1s. He's turned heads at SEC camps all summer long.

RB Tradarian Ball

2026 RB Tradarian Ball was outstanding working out of the backfield and tested out of the water. Ball was excellent out of the slot showcasing his speed to get downfield and ability to track the football. The East Texas four-star also thrived in the 7-on-7 setting getting the rock quickly and operating in space. His speed translates to the football field in a big way. Ball clocked a 4.41-second 40 with a 35.6-inch vertical jump and a 10' broad jump.

S Dwain Swilley