The 1st Annual The Last Ride Senior All-Star game presented by Dez Ale and Her Game was held at Village Christian on March 23 and was that last swan song for prep killas before stepping into their college destinations. Time stood still for these two teams as they bathed in sisterhood of their high school experience for one last dip in the pool together. Cannonballs away! They weren’t ready to hang up their kicks so they went into battle to lock horns to earn stripes in front of a crowd of adoring fans for the last time as a prep kid before crossing the threshold of leaving the prep moniker and officially being called “adults”. If Drake is on 1 with “Kiki do you love me?” then surely all the ballers were on 10 with basketball, “Do you love me?” because they promised their hearts to the game long ago in an affair that has seen much sweat, blood, and tears exchanged in a relationship where dreams die hard and only the strong survive. In these two cool teenage squads girls’ minds the girls themselves must have been in a “Rapture’s Delight”, the dope KRS One song. It had meaningful lyrics that came out when I was their age:

“Step into a world Where there's no one left But the very best No MC can test Step into a world, where hip-hop is me Where MC's and DJ's Build up their skills as they play every day for the rapture“

Dez Ale is KRS One, that Real One for the ages that checks in on a generation of girls. I know she cares for so many girls because she calls me to help orientate a great many girls and create lanes in their world. She supports the whole person and mentors them with her singular brand of genuine warmth! Dez to me is heading to be that unbelievable Mt. Rushmore of LA figures of real ones in a record short amount of time because she has that mothering touch for kids she cares about.



Dez Ale

The crazy part is that Dez, who is ultra hip and fashionable herself, is on the younger side herself. She’s on that nonstop grind, a type of person in the basketball community that gets universal respect from the other Mt. Rushmore OG’s I know that feel and appreciate her great deeds like Pooh Jeter, Olin Simplis, Chris Young, and I could go on and on but that right there should tell you she is trusted by the very very best in LA! She’s had the Grove Shopping Center celebrate all that she does for females with Her Game, and Nike installed a giant installation for her inspiration. What’s next, ESPN’s person of the year? Who knows! Dez told me that the girls had a blast at this event. Dez called it “The Last Ride because it’s their last year in high school and we had a media day with low riders and a college prep discussion with Keshia Beh, founder of K.A.R.E.S. (Keeping Athletes Responsible and Equipped for Success).” One of the participants said, “It’s an all star game, it’s time to show out and have fun!” That’s exactly what the young women that I knew did. What was it like in game you the reader want to know? Scroll down to see the video link below but first feel my description because I got expert feedback from those in attendance. They told me that fire 3-balls were put through the hoop from Syd Summers and others all game long. Bam with Syd’s unstoppable jumper and lateral movements. She is a phenom on court and considered a super highly ranked prospect. The crowd was whispering, “Where is Syd going to sign? That kid is the truth like a shot to your dome people!” Her dad Brent Summers, based in the IE, is about the most accomplished and humble trainer you will ever meet. Brent, who trained Russell Westbrook in Russ’s youth, has been the most real one trainers going on two generations of ballers. Almost brings a tear to my eye how proud I am see his kid Syd leading her generation in a skillful and classy entrepreneurial type of way!



L to R: Syd Summers, Rylei Waugh, Sa’lah Hemingway, and Sierra Macias

I wish I knew all the Last Ride participants names, I’ll have to check them out as their college career progresses. I recognized many faces. The ones I do know put up flamethrower efforts like Citlali Salazar, that 5-7 juggernaut of a combo that made everybody feel her presence. Her physique is like that of an elite monster D1 athlete. Her brand off court is like majestic, ethereal and that draws you completely in, a la Rihanna the singer. But make no mistake, Lali who has super model looks like Jessica Alba also has that tuff aura edge about her too. She spoke her name to the basketball Gods this night and reminded everyone to put respect on her name as she hesi-ed past defenders, broke ankles, and showcased her nifty passes all night for her squad! #Tune Squad killas Queen Ruffin of Santiago High displayed her nice game: pull up on a dime, dribble you up and over shamgod cross, back and split you so fast that you outta your track shoes. Queen don’t just play, she plays to win. #check, and check mate



Citlali Salazar

Sa’Lah Hemingway of Etiwanda High, headed to play for Howard University, was on point, with that flare of blond whisking in her hair, her game whisking past all defenders and strong to the rack. She is such a sweet person to be around. Her mom’s a philanthropist, model, all around great person. It’s easy to see how good people are drawn to Her Game and Sa’Lah’s family. I wished I had seen more Etiwanda games this year! Other standouts were Rylei Waugh who put the rock on the floor and took on any and all that got in her way with a sweeping set of moves and counter moves like she did with her Westchester team all the freaking way to their City Section Championship. “Ry Dawg” as she is affectionately known brought the fire, and her little sister Reign was in the stands. Pride was in so many people’s face as they watched all the contestants’ performances. Speaking of dope people in the stands. Ryan Bennett of Sparks fame was there to support. Kennedy Smith who gets mad respects from me as that singular force of nature and is just cool people to be around was also in attendance. As was Puff Morris who is K-Smith’s Etiwanda teammate; both were 22-23’ CIF Open Division State champs. They are by far two of the dopest people you can ever meet and Puff is crazy handy with the camera lately, peep out her camera services I suggest. 100. Just having them styling in the crowd, clapping and putting on for the players was other worldly dope because the love from the crowd of all star prep ladies watching was so dope. These girl stars aren’t pretentious like boy stars tend to be, they are just real to the game as was everybody balling out that night in The Last Ride. That’s real. All the participants got free fresh Nike kicks, super fashionable black and white Her Game shirts to wear, lucky them.



And did I mention that the hotness was in the building? I had to do a double take when they showed me photos of who I thought was Lebron James, circa 2002. No, I must be losing my squinty eyes, rub em again E-Woods, it’s 22-23’ MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year Jerzy Robinson being her most awesome self. Flex, flex, muscles, muscles. Get ready for her dunk, dunk people, like my girl Rayah Marshall at USC, when she gets in the game when she’s at her Last Ride. The seniors have had their 4 years and the youngsters like Jerzy care about their journey also. Jerzy is humble to the game and a real one to those that came before her. Her time will come when she plays in her Last Ride. She’ll be eating burgers in a McDonald’s All American jersey I predict. Pregame for The Last Ride featured 3 super exotic low rider cars where participants took photos with them in the sleek gear that was given them. What? How cool is that? You’re too fire Dez, that’s big ups for these young ladies no doubt! Who else wrote up the game? My guy the writer supreme David Yapkowitz, who used to write for SLAM like I did. Now he’s doing his thing for Prep Girls Hoops. Other media outlets in attendance were Inside SoCal Sports and The Daily Breeze. My philosophy about girls basketball is very passionate, I’m not in competition with other outlets covering the players. I’m ultra happy to see the females get coverage, they deserve it. We have to support women’s sports and put it down for the ladies, most don’t care for women like they should. I had my girl Mirin Fader get going with my girl Brooklyn Shamblin to do an amazing story on Gigi Bryant to celebrate their time together: The Legacy of Mambacita (bleacherreport.com) Mirin wrote a best selling book on NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and writes for SLAM and Bleacher Report. We have to celebrate women’s sports.



L to R: Taylor Harvey, India Pines, Ron’yae Jackson, and Anyse Grimble