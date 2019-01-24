The 2019 McDonald's All-American Game team was announced on Thursday afternoon. Headlined by the current top three of Vernon Carey Jr., James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards. The game will be March 27 in Atlanta.

This year's team is among the closest matches to the current Rivals150 that we have ever seen. The 24 player roster features 22 of the top 24 ranked players in the class of 2019 and the two "outliers" -- No. 26 Wendell Moore and No. 35 Samuel Williamson -- are both poised to move up when the senior class rankings get updated on Monday.



EVANS SEVEN: Biggest snubs in roster release