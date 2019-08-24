One of the premier events of the basketball calendar in Northern California is on tap for Sunday at Chabot College in Hayward, the Nor Cal Clash presented by Simply Basketball.

The event founded by Gerry Freitas features some of Northern California’s best, as the elite players from the incoming senior class of 2020 face off with the junior class of 2021.

The event is in its tenth year and is one of the top showcases of talent from Northern California. It caps off the summer travel circuit and is one of the few events before the high school season begins with games in November.

The Nor Cal Clash has had tons of former participants play at the collegiate level, including five NBA Draft Picks in Aaron Gordon, Marquese Chriss, DJ Wilson, Ivan Rabb, and Jabari Bird.

Last year’s MVP Keshad Johnson of San Leandro signed with San Diego State University a few months after the game.

This year’s roster has talent from throughout the Bay Area and the Sac Joaquin Valley.

The coaches for the event had strong seasons with their varsity boys team last season. The class of 2020 seniors team coach is Chris Teevan. His Weston Ranch of Stockton team had a 31-2 record and won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 Championship. The coach of the rising 2021 juniors team is Joey Curtin of Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco.

Both coaches represent teams that will be highly ranked in Northern California in the preseason. Those teams each have two participants in the game. Curtin will have both of his guys on the opposite team, while Teevan has one of his players on each team.



