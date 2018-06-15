There are six five-star prospects along the defensive line in the newest Rivals250 and the large majority of the defensive linemen near the top of the rankings are uncommitted. There will be plenty of news coming out of this position in the next few months, so take a look at where things stand after the most recent rankings update.

South Carolina had a defensive lineman drafted every year from 2011 to 2014 and the Gamecocks are working to get back to that trend with this recruiting class. They have a commitment from five-star strongside defensive end Zacch Pickens, Rivals250 strongside defensive end Joseph Anderson and four-star weakside defensive end Rodricus Fitten. They are the only team with commitments from two defensive linemen in the Rivals250 and a total of at least three defensive linemen rated at least four-stars. South Carolina also holds commitments from three-star defensive linemen Jaylen Nichols, Jahkeem Green and Devontae Davis.

Michigan doesn’t have an unbelievable recruiting class right now, but the Wolverines have the best pair of defensive line commitments so far. Even though Christopher Hinton is no longer the top-ranked strongside defensive end, he is still a five-star. Combine Hinton with Rivals100 defensive end Stephen Herron and you’ll find what is currently the best defensive line duo out there. Herron and Hinton have long been committed to the Wolverines, with Herron’s commitment coming at the end of July last year and Hinton’s commitment just days after in early August. The Wolverines also hold a commitment from three-star weakside defensive end Gabe Newburg.

Oregon, Oklahoma and Alabama are the three other teams with at least two commitments from defensive linemen in the Rivals250. Mario Cristobal has Oregon on the rise and two of his best commitments right now are from Rivals100 strongside defensive end Mase Funa and Rivals250 defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson. Funa (5) and Ware-Hudson (6) held at the same spots in their respective position rankings.

Alabama holds commitments from Rivals100 defensive tackle Antonio Alfano and Rivals250 weakside defensive end Kevin Harris. Alfano is a top 5 prospect at his position, while Harris is in the top 10 at his position. They are joined in Alabama’s recruiting class by three-star defensive linemen DJ Dale and Rashad Cheney.

Oklahoma’s defensive line class is led by weakside defensive end Joseph Wete and strongside defensive end Marcus Hicks. Wete, out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, and Hicks, from Wichita (Kan.) Northwest, are both in the Rivals250, but they aren’t the only defensive linemen committed to the Sooners. Three-star defensive linemen Derek Green and Kori Roberson have also verbally committed to Oklahoma.

Also deserving of a mention here is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish only have one Rivals250 commitment in NaNa Osafo-Mensah, but they have three other commitments on the defensive line and they are all four-stars. Hunter Spears and Howard Cross are strongside defensive ends and Jacob Lacey is a defensive tackle. Notre Dame is the only school with commitments from four four-star defensive linemen.