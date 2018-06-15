CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team

Owen Pappoe

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: AUBURN

There is still plenty of dust to settle at the linebacker position, but right now the Tigers hold the top spot thanks to the spring commitment of Rivals100 prospect Owen Pappoe, the No. 1-ranked outside linebacker in the country. The Atlanta-area native has been a fixture on the recruiting scene since before he entered high school and the Tigers surprised many when they landed his commitment in May.

TEAM TO WATCH: GEORGIA

Nakobe Dean Rivals.com

After sending former Rivals100 prospect Roquan Smith to the NFL after three years in Athens, the Georgia staff has been letting elite prospects know that they can follow the same path if they come between the hedges. The nation’s top-ranked middle linebacker, Nakobe Dean, has drawn comparisons to Smith and is believed to be high on the Dawgs. Georgia also seems like the team to beat for the No. 4-ranked inside linebacker, Rivals100 prospect Rian Davis.

PLAYER TO WATCH: HENRY TO’OTO’O

The West Coast’s top linebacker holds offers from all over the country and thus far has done a nice job of keeping fans, coaches and recruiting analysts guessing about his future college home. To’oto’o currently sits at No. 3 in the inside linebacker rankings, and because of his diverse list of offers and favorites, his eventual decision will go a long way toward deciding which school has the top group of commits at the position. Alabama, Cal, Tennessee, UCLA and USC are all heavily involved. Will he leave the comfort of California to head to SEC country? Schools from around the nation will continue to watch how the process plays out.

