Rivals.com continues to roll out its updated rankings with a closer look at the pecking order at each position. Here we take a look at a deep group of quarterbacks led by four-star Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler . Below are notes on the position rankings and a link to the full list of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Alabama has a pair of four-stars committed in Paul Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa , but only one player can take the field at this position and Oklahoma has the top-ranked quarterback in the class. Phoenix native Spencer Rattler edges out Auburn commit Bo Nix in this update and sits at No. 35 overall and is ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback. He is knocking on the door of five-star status and will get a chance to make his case this summer going into senior year.

The Chip Kelly recruiting era at UCLA is off to a slow start, and the Bruins are still awaiting their first commitment in the 2019 class. It would be ideal to kickstart the class with a top quarterback commit, and the Bruins are in the running for one of the few remaining four-star passers uncommitted in the class, San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon’s Jayden Daniels , the No. 3 ranked dual-threat quarterback. Daniels was on UCLA’s campus in May with his parents, and there has been a lot of positive buzz for the Bruins in this recruitment.

Wisconsin landed their quarterback early in the process with a commitment from Kansas City’s Graham Mertz last October. It has not been easy going for the Badgers since then, however, as 14 schools from Alabama to Oregon have offered Mertz since that pledge. He has made visits to schools like Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame, but maintains his commitment to Wisconsin is strong.



On the field, Mertz has been making big news as well, and is now up to the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class while also jumping 162 spots to make his debut in the Rivals100. The steady rise in the rankings since he debuted outside the Rivals250 when the 2019 rankings were first released is due to Mertz showing consistent progression and few flaws. He may not quite have the elite arm talent as some of the top passers to come out in recent years, like Trevor Lawrence or Hunter Johnson, but he still has a pretty exceptional arm with clean mechanics and the ability to make all the throws.