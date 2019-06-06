News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 09:47:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Class of 2020 5-star Josh Christopher's recruitment heating up

Lwfwvypsrekunfb5iurn
Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

CERRITOS, Calif. -- Class of 2020 five-star guard Josh Christopher is in no rush to make a decision and is still getting new offers and seeing interest from schools around the country. Alabama, Van...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}