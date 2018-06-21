Three of the top four quarterbacks in the 2020 class are out West – Uiagalelei, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Bryce Young and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral’s Jack Miller – which bodes well for Pac-12 programs. USC has already offered Uiagalelei and Young, and is considered among the strong, early contenders for both prospects. The Trojans have a lot of advantages in recruiting these West quarterbacks, and anything less than getting one of the region’s best would be a disappointment.

One of the most compelling questions at the quarterback position in the class of 2020 is who, if anyone, will join Uiagalelei as a five-star? There are several candidates on the cusp, including four sitting just one Rivals Ranking below five-star status at a 6.0. Consider that in the 2019 class there are no five-star quarterbacks and just two quarterbacks who hold a 6.0 Rivals Ranking and you start to see the depth of the position in the 2020 class compared to its predecessor. The closest to five-star status based on the first ranking of the Rivals100 for the 2020 class is Georgia native Harrison Bailey. A prospect we have been following since before his high school career began, Bailey landed his first scholarship offer from Miami when he was still in the 8th grade. Whereas other quarterbacks who landed pre-high school offers did not reach the pinnacle of the position, Bailey’s offer list now includes more than 20 schools and the excitement for his potential remains high. Is it high enough to eventually earn him five-star status? He will get his next chance to make that case at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this month.