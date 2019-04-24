Out West, point guard Frankie Collins has the opportunity to be one of the more heavily recruited players from the class of 2021. After a strong sophomore season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Clark, the 6-foot-1 floor general will transfer to Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep.

"I think I had a great season building off of my freshman year," Collins told Rivals.com. "Freshman year I got to learn from everyone who was playing ahead of me. Sophomore year I became more of a leader and I learned how to balance scoring and being a facilitator. "Shooting is one thing I have to work on because I can get to the rim. One thing I lack a little is confidence in shooting but it's getting better and I'm working."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Collins said that he has been on the campuses of Arizona and USC and while neither of them has offered, he did list offers from programs like Kansas, UNLV, UTEP, New Mexico, TCU, Oklahoma, Eastern Washington and Columbia. He discussed the Pac 12 interest and Big 12 offers.

Arizona and USC: "They both want to watch me more and see me develop as the years go on. I like them both, the visits were cool and they are out there watching, I never know when they are watching so I just have to play hard."

Kansas: "They have a great program and a great coach. One thing I like is that I'm trying to take my game to the next level and be a pro and that's something that they have shown they can do." Oklahoma: "I like their style of play. They let you go and do what you do. That's something I'm looking for in college is to show what I can do." TCU: "TCU was one of the first schools to offer me so I have a good relationship with the coaches already. The same with Oklahoma, the way they play is appealing to me."



RIVALS' REACTION