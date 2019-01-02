LA VERNE, Calif. -- The class of 2021 is just starting to shape up but point guard Malik Thomas is already proving himself as one of the West Coast's top young players.

A 6-foot-3 sophomore at La Verne (Calif.) Damien, Thomas has good size for the position, can score from deep and is a good playmaker for teammates off of the dribble. He feels like he's off to a good start.



"I'm playing well so far, just trying to get my teammates involved and I'm trying to be a leader out there," said Thomas. "My role is to be a leader and to try to do literally everything I can on the court to help us win.

"I personally think I need to fine tune my entire game. I can get better on the boards, getting my teammates more involved, making better decisions with the ball and my shot selection."