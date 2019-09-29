Four-star sophomore Dylan Andrews has already established himself as one of the top point guards on the West Coast and nationally in the class of 2022.

A 6-foot-3 floor general at Los Angeles (Calif.) Windward already holds offers from Pac 12 programs like Arizona, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Utah thanks to a strong freshman season and his summer play with the Compton Magic.



"I feel that I'm a competitor and also a leader," Andrews told Rivals.com. "I get my team going early, I'm always talking to them, getting them in huddles. I'm on top of everything making sure that we are running our sets and doing what we need.

"I like playing fast so I can also be a combo guard. I'm also a good rebounder because I'm blocking guys out so I can get the ball and push it."

