2023 California OL recruit Alani Noa set to visit Oregon in March

Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union offensive lineman Alani Noa sat on two offers for quite a while. Schools closer to home, Cal and Fresno State, were the first to officially become involved with the 2023 prospect last year. He camped with different programs and eventually went through his junior season continuing to wait for more schools to get involved.

Then recently the flood gates opened.

Oregon was the school that decided to break the ice in January after seven months had passed since Noa picked up his offer from the Bears. It took less than a week for USC and Washington to offer the 6-foot-4 recruit.

Now he has some decisions to make about his future, but he is still reeling a bit from his recent string of offers while working to truly figure out how to best maneuver the process.

“I think it’s been pretty good getting to know coaches,” he said. “I didn’t know that was part of the process. I thought you got offered and then just go to the school, but I didn’t know you had to get to know the coaches. I think that’s great.

“Just getting to know the coaches and building relationships with most of the coaches I’m learning that they’re not just about business. They care about your future. I really like that.”