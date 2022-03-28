It was a big weekend in Tucson as Arizona held its first scrimmage of spring ball and hosted a large coaching clinic that featured speakers such as Super Bowl winning coach Sean McVay and legendary college coach Steve Spurrier among others.

Coinciding with that important weekend, the UA coaching staff was able to host a number of key visitors as the Wildcats continue to work on building up the 2023 recruiting class. Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California is home to many FBS-level recruits in the current and upcoming classes, and several of those players made the trek out to Tucson over the weekend to see the program up close.

Among that group was three-star linebacker Jordan Whitney, who has been a UA target for several months but had not been able to make it on campus for a visit prior to last weekend.

Whitney, who also runs track at Pacifica, has started to focus more on his recruitment this spring leading to visits to more schools. He recently made the trek to Washington and Fresno State before getting on campus with the Wildcats in addition to having previously visited UCLA.

The recent trips have allowed him to have a better overall understanding of the recruiting process and where it could eventually lead down the road.

"So far the whole recruiting process for me has been great," he said. "During the process and visiting schools I've learned that every school is different and unique in its own way."

Arizona jumped into the process with Whitney soon after Jason Kaufusi joined the program as its outside linebackers and edge rushers coach with an offer in January. Aided by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, Kaufusi and the Wildcats have been able to build a strong relationship with the three-star linebacker prospect since that time.

So, getting out to Tucson for a visit was an important step in the process for Whitney.