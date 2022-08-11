Friday afternoon the process will all come to an end for 2023 recruit Jerry Mixon. The standout linebacker from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco has narrowed his list of options down to five schools with Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and UCLA being the final group he will pick from Friday.

Though he has a last name that instantly sparks intrigue — he’s the cousin of former five-star recruit and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon — the 6-foot-2 prospect has had to work to earn the offers he has on his list.

Like his cousin, Jerry Mixon also plays running back but his future is on the defensive side of the ball. He attended camps throughout the spring and summer hoping to be seen enough to earn the right offer that fits what he’s looking for in a college.

Not someone to seek out the limelight, Mixon had to push through the process and admits it wasn’t always the most exciting thing to go through. However, it was a necessity to help him achieve his goals of playing football at the next level.

“It was stressful at times having schools call you when you’re tired and when you don’t want to talk coming from practice,” he said. “But, it’s like a dream come true. I’ve been waiting all my life to do this and be in a position like this. So, I would say it’s stressful at times, but at the same time I’m very blessed to be here.”

During the first half of the year he took several recruiting visits to become more familiar with the schools involved, and now he has settled on one campus he will call home in the coming years.