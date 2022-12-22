On signing day, Stanford landed a commitment from 2023 outside linebacker/edge Omar Staples out of Oakland Tech in Oakland, CA. Staples held offers from Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington, but ultimately chose Stanford after taking an official visit to The Farm the weekend of November 26th. Staples has officially signed.

Listed at 6’3”, 220 pounds, Staples has good size for an edge/outside linebacker. He also has solid speed and plays with a tremendous motor. He is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and does a great job of getting sacks and tackles for loss. He wraps up well and does a good job finishing the play. He also plays with the right mentality that you want in someone of his position. He’s aggressive while also knowing his assignment and following through.

While Stanford does have a good amount of depth at the edge/outside linebacker position, Staples has the chance to crack the rotation in the future and make a real impact for the Cardinal defense. He’s got the physical tools and given how his offers list was growing towards the end of his high school career, there’s a lot of quality programs who think he’s got some upside. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

Some additional notes from his bio on GoStanford.com:

Lettered in football and basketball. Led Oakland Technical High School to the 2021 Oakland Athletic League Men’s Basketball championship. 2019 Oakland Athletic League Co-MVP. 2021 Oakland Athletic League Most Valuable Defensive Player. 2022 Oakland Athletic League First Team All Conference (Football). Spent five years playing for nationally-acclaimed AAU Basketball Team Oakland Rebels (2015-2020). Three-time honor roll honoree

Son of Cassondra Abrams (mother), Omar Staples (father), Alicia Staples (stepmother) and Eddie Abrams (stepfather). Has two siblings, Tyjon Floyd and Myles Staples. Interested in majoring in biology. Enjoys playing basketball and golf, riding dirt bikes and attending sneaker conventions

