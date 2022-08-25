This summer has been about change for 2023 running back Devyn Turner. His family packed up and moved from Allen, Texas to the West Coast as he now attends St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge, California. There are plenty of adjustments to be made in a new life in California, but Turner has felt comfortable in his new surroundings.

He scored a touchdown in his senior debut last week, and though an ankle injury cut his night short the versatile back is looking forward to showing what he is capable of in a different setting.

“I want to be able to show my speed this year, because last year I dealt with a turf toe injury,” he said. “So, that kind of held me back a lot. I missed a couple games, but this year I really want to show what I can do.”

Turner says he likes the chemistry of his new team, and that is important as he left one of the more prominent teams in Texas. His connection to the Lone Star State has helped push his recruitment forward as well.

It led Turner to one of his newest offers when Colorado decided to jump in the mix, officially, earlier in the month. Running backs coach Darian Hagan has been a big part of the process and the Buffaloes' interest in Turner. Not only because he coaches the position, but also because he recruits Texas for the program.

His offer is new, but the relationship Turner has built with Hagan and the Buffs is far from that.