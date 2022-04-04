2023 SoCal defensive back Justin Johnson commits to Arizona

Arizona's recruiting momentum continues to build this spring. Monday, the Wildcats added their newest piece to the program as three-star California defensive back Justin Johnson gave the Wildcats his commitment over offers from Michigan State, Florida State, Colorado State and Grambling State.

The 6-foot-2 prospect is a versatile recruit who could play anywhere in the secondary for the Wildcats. He visited UA over the weekend with some of his teammates from Inglewood High School paving the way for his announcement and decision.

"It's a program that's up and coming," Johnson said about why he ultimately decided to make his decision in favor of the Wildcats. "It has a lot of potential. It just had the number one 2022 signing class in the Pac-12. I just want to be part of something that's growing.

"Instead of being part of something that's already built, I can go out there and show out in the desert. Show people what I'm really about."

Johnson is the third commit in UA's 2023 recruiting class and the second defensive back recruit to join the group alongside Texas safety Canyon Moses, who was the first commit to join the class in early February.

The new UA commit has put together a strong offseason on the camp and seven-on-seven circuit where he plays with the club team Premium. Receiver Kevin Green Jr. and cornerback Ephesians Prysock are a couple of the current UA players who also suited up for the seven-on-seven team in the past.

Prysock is someone who will now be playing in the same secondary as Johnson in the future, and the new UA commit leaned on the Wildcats freshman cornerback for advice before making his move to pick the program.

"I was talking to Ephesians before I came down there," Johnson said. "That's like a big bro to me now. I was down there seeing him play, and it was just cool to see everybody in action, man. It's something special going on down there."

Arizona finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with the top-rated class in the Pac-12 and a top-20 class overall. Johnson's commitment pushed UA into the No. 32 spot in the 2023 overall rankings and the third spot in the conference behind USC and Stanford.

The Wildcats hold a commitment from four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman in the 2023 class rounding out the group alongside Johnson and Moses.

Now that he is committed, Johnson plans to become a recruiter for the Wildcats. At the top of his list are a couple of other recruits who visited UA over the weekend, tight end Jamari Johnson and receiver Terrell Bradshaw.