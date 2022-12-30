One of Stanford’s 2023 signees has received a Rivals star bump after signing with the Cardinal: Tiger Bachmeier. After previously being rated a 3-star, Bachmeier has been bumped up to a 4-star rating and a 5.8 overall Rivals rating. This makes him the 5th 2023 Cardinal commit with this rating. Bachmeier verbally committed to Stanford in March and of all the guys who have currently signed with the Cardinal in this class, he was the first to verbally commit.

During his National Signing Day interview with Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was asked about Bachmeier and what he thinks he can bring to the Cardinal.

“You talked about Tiger Bachmeier, recruited his brother [Hank] as a quarterback a few years back,” Taylor recalled. “I think he was tops in the in the state in receiving yards, he’s got incredible ball skills, he’s a great route runner, and great body control. He was a pole vaulter, so we know pole vaulters are a little wild and crazy. They’re not afraid to do really anything. So, he’ll catch the ball across the middle.”

“Tiger Bachmeier. Not a guy that’s going to blow you away physically, but just catches everything thrown his way,” Gorney added. “For years he’s done that and comes from a football family and those kinds of things.”

At 6’1”, 185, Bachmeier isn’t the biggest receiver out there, which obviously speaks to his overall skills as Taylor and Gorney already mentioned. He’s also really benefited from growing up in a football family and having a brother who played quarterback at this level, so he’s a great example of what having a good upbringing and coaching can do for you. It’ll be fun to see what Bachmeier brings to The Farm and how Troy Taylor puts his skills to work in his offense.

