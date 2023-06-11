Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2024 3-star safety Jaylen’Dai Sumlin out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. Sumlin visited The Farm on an official visit the weekend of June 2nd. Sumlin is the eighth player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class and the second defensive back. Sumlin also has been offered by Arizona, Boston College, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, and Washington State. Mostly Pac-12/Mountain West interest.

At 6’2”, 190 pounds, Sumlin has good size for a safety. He reacts to the ball really well and does a good job of reading opposing offenses. He’s really good at breaking up passes and also chasing guys down in pursuit. Safeties need to play with a high IQ and Sumlin definitely has that.

Sumlin also has a lot of talent at wide receiver and has been recruited by other program to play that position. That really helps him understand how offenses work and what they like to do. Playing wide receiver has also helped him have solid footwork and have good hands.

One other positive Sumlin has going for him is he plays for a serious program at Sierra Canyon. He’s used to going up against the best high school players in the country, so that should help him adjust to the college level as well.

When looking at his overall profile, there is a lot to like about Sumlin if you are Stanford. He has a good feel for the game at safety and plays the position the right way. On top of that, he has some talent on offense as well, which could come in handy in certain packages. Not to mention special teams. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he fits with the defense that Bobby April is building.

