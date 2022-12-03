Daijon Calimon has heard the rumors about the future of Colorado's football program. He understands that Deion Sanders could become the team's new head coach. However, that's not the reason he decided to join the Buffaloes on Saturday as the team's first 2024 commitment.

Instead, the three-star receiver from Leuizinger High School in the Los Angeles area just wanted to beat everyone else to the punch. Knowing that there could soon be a wave of commitments for the Buffs, Calimon wanted to be the first member of a class for whomever the next head coach will be in Boulder.

So, he moved up his original commitment date of Dec. 20 to Saturday and announced his decision.

The decision goes beyond just that for the 6-foot-2 recruit, however.

"From the start, Colorado was my first offer, and that played a big part in it," he said. "It was the first school to believe in me and give me a chance to showcase my talents at the school."

The process began with running backs Darian Hagan early in the year prompting Calimon to take a visit to Boulder, but when CU hired Armond Hawkins as its assistant high school relations director that is when things truly began to heat up with Calimon and the Buffs.