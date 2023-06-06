LAS VEGAS — 2024 guard Eric Freeny played for the top-ranked team in California last season as a key member of Corona-Centennial's squad. The 6-foot-4 guard has parlayed his work as a junior into several offers entering the summer, and his stock has continued to rise as he sees more schools come through with offers.

As of late, Freeny has seen increasing interest from high major programs, and the latest school to jump into the mix with an offer is Cal. The new Golden Bears' staff under Mark Madsen quickly identified Freeny as a target and decided to offer him at the beginning of May after watching him during the spring evaluation period.