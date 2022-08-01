2024 OL Brandon Baker makes another visit to USC

Brandon Baker is already becoming one of the most highly-targeted recruits in California and he is only entering his junior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. The four-star prospect will be stepping into a bigger role this season for one of the top teams in the country, and with that has come plenty of recruiting attention.

USC, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan State, UCLA and Penn State are some of the schools that have already decided to offer the 6-foot-5 recruit.

Since he is still a couple years away from stepping on a college field, Baker has not rushed through the process. He has only taken a handful of visits with USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington being the schools he’s visited.

Getting to know those schools personally has helped put a couple of the programs out front in his recruitment early, but he is nowhere near making any kind of decision. Still, any time Baker is on campus at any of the schools it gives him more information to help him work through his evaluations.