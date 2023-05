HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- It’s been nine days since 2024 four-star offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu’s official visit to UCLA, but one thing that continues to resonate is he left feeling welcomed and like a priority by the coaching staff.

“It went really well,” Tauanuu told Bruin Blitz after his Huntington Beach High team completed a college showcase in front of coaches from Alabama, Oregon State and San Diego State. “They made me feel like they really wanted me there.”