BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel were at St. John Bosco High School this week to get another look at familiar recruiting targets, including 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams and 2026 athlete Madden Williams.

As the spring game for the defending national champions came to a close Thursday, Lynn also introduced himself to 2024 three-star outside linebacker Khmori House.

“This is the first contact (with UCLA),” House told Bruin Blitz immediately after the conversation. “He said he was going to watch my tape right when he gets home and get back in contact with me. Hopefully we can get the recruitment process rolling.”