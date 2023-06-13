2024 QB Dermaricus Davis recaps Arizona official visit
Dermaricus Davis has become a prospect on the rise entering the summer. The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Etiwanda High School in Southern California is an emerging recruit who continues to add new offers as he sorts through is previous options.
The three-star prospect is in the midst of his early official visit schedule, and his travels took him back out to Tucson last weekend for an official visit with Arizona. He has upcoming trips to Oregon State and Washington, and then his plan is to reach a decision.
Davis has quickly become a priority target for the Wildcats, so making a return trip to Tucson after previously seeing the program in person in April.
"This weekend was a great weekend," he said. "The hospitality was at a very high level. I spoke with a lot of players about the process. They gave me a lot of details about the school, and everything was really good."
Some recruits who made the trek out to Tucson over the weekend were doing so for the first time, but Davis already knew what to expect. So, his trip was more about continuing to grow his bond with the UA staff.
The quarterback position is an important one in Jedd Fisch's program, so having a bond with the staff and team will be vital to the process should he ultimately decide to call Arizona his home.
