Jordan Washington was stunned when he arrived in Hawaii last week for the Polynesian Bowl and heard the news that Jedd Fisch would be leaving Arizona for Washington. The high three-star recruit from Long Beach, California had built a strong relationship with the former coaching staff in Tucson, so he felt conflicted by the news since he also grew to form a bond with his future school as well.

Still putting the pieces together for what all the coaching movement meant for his own future, Washington let the week play out before coming to any kind of decision.

The 5-foot-10 speedster performed well during the practices leading up to the Polynesian Bowl, and he flashed his abilities on a couple occasions Friday night during the game.

Washington has since had an opportunity to connect with the new staff at Arizona led by head coach Brent Brennan, and Tuesday he decided to reaffirm his decision to join the Wildcats.