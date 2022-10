Among Oregon State's visitors, last weekend for their win over Colorado was 2024 TE Decker DeGraaf out of Glendora (CA).

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end has quickly become a top tight end on the West Coast and a target of many Pac-12 programs. The Beavers join the likes of fellow Pac-12 programs, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Washington, and Washington State in offering DeGraaf.

Shortly after his visit to Corvallis, BeaversEdge caught up with the junior tight end to talk about his visit and where his recruitment currently sits.

