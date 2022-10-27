Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Oregon hosted a number of prospects over the weekend, and many members of that group are still juniors in high school. The Ducks continue to fill up their 2023 class, which now sits at 22 players and is ranked 10th nationally, allowing the staff to begin focusing some of its attention on the next group.
One of the prospects to make his way out to Eugene for last weekend's big game against UCLA was three-star receiver and return man Chase Farrell. The speedy junior from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California has grown up dreaming of being able to play for the Ducks, so making a trip to Autzen Stadium was a big deal for the 5-foot-10 recruit.
It didn't end there for the 2024 prospect as the Ducks decided it was time to jump into his recruitment, officially, by offering him a scholarship to play for the program in the future. Farrell is a multi-sport athlete who gained plenty of traction in the spring as schools such as Utah and Boston College entered the mix. Arizona offered him last fall while Washington and Washington State both offered early in the process.
The Huskies offered while current Oregon receivers coach Junior Adams was still in Seattle, so there is a built-in connection with Farrell.
The offer from Oregon holds plenty of significance in his recruitment overall.
