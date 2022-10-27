Oregon hosted a number of prospects over the weekend, and many members of that group are still juniors in high school. The Ducks continue to fill up their 2023 class, which now sits at 22 players and is ranked 10th nationally, allowing the staff to begin focusing some of its attention on the next group.

One of the prospects to make his way out to Eugene for last weekend's big game against UCLA was three-star receiver and return man Chase Farrell. The speedy junior from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California has grown up dreaming of being able to play for the Ducks, so making a trip to Autzen Stadium was a big deal for the 5-foot-10 recruit.