On Monday February 5th, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2025 4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier out of Murietta Valley High School in Murietta, California. In case you were wondering, Bear is the younger brother of Stanford wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, who just finished his freshman season on The Farm.

Bear has been on Stanford’s radar for a while as they were obviously looking at him back when they were recruiting his older brother. He has visited Stanford multiple times (at least four times per our database) and has become very familiar with the program. Notre Dame was seen as the front runner to land him for a while, but after they took 2025 4-star quarterback Deuce Knight, that gave some other school the chance to become the new front runner to land him and Stanford made the most of that opportunity. Stanford head coach Troy Taylor did a great job of establishing trust with Bear and his whole family, letting them know that he valued Bear and what he could bring to his program.

Listed at 6’2”, 205 pounds, Bachmeier has good size for a quarterback. He’s very mobile and while Rivals lists him as a pro-style quarterback, I think he could easily be categorized as a dual threat quarterback. He runs well with the ball and also can make plays in the pocket. He has a strong arm and excellent accuracy.

Bear truly comes from a football family as his older brother Hank plays quarterback for Wake Forest on top of his brother Tiger playing for the Cardinal. This helps him have a good feel and understanding for how the game should be played. He has a tremendous IQ and plays the game the right way.

Touching a bit more on how he’s rated, Rivals has Bear as a mid 4-star recruit with a 5.9 Rivals rating. That’s really good. He’s currently ranked 133rd overall in 2025 class, 14th in the state of California, and 8th among all quarterbacks. He’s comfortably in the Rivals250 and has a chance for his ranking to improve before he officially gets to The Farm.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see if Bear follows in Tiger’s footsteps and early enrolls, which would put him on campus a year from now. If he does, that will help him come his first fall camp.

On kind of a humorous note, it’s funny that Stanford lands a top recruit who has the same first name as the nickname of their rival school. A Stanford quarterback named Bear winning Big Game against the California Golden Bears would create all sorts of fun headlines!

Overall, Bear Bachmeier is a fantastic get for the Cardinal. He gives them a top quarterback in the 2025 class and now gives them three 4-star quarterbacks (Myles Jackson & Elijah Brown). Given how important of a position quarterback is, it’s crucial to make sure you are as prepared as possible at that position. Stanford should be thrilled to add him to the fold.

