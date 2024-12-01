2025 Army Commits Chime In On Saturday's Win

The seventeenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 30, 2024 at Dublin HS in Dublin, CA.
National Signing Day is only a week away & a ton of big visits happened over the weekend. Pic: OT Milz Asiata (Aquinas).
WR Demaje Riley (Tulare Union) made a sudden decision late Tuesday evening and announced his commitment to UCLA.
Does USC have one last chance to overtake Notre Dame for LB Madden Faraimo (R) & no chance to flip CB Dijon Lee Jr (L)?
Golden Valley got off to a big 18-pt lead in the 2nd quarter but had to battle to hold off Ventura the rest of the way.
