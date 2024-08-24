PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 ATH From California Stevie Amar Commits To BC

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

More good recruiting news for BC: The Eagles landed three-star athlete (listed as a tight end on Rivals, but could play significant time at WR) Stevie Amar. Amar is from Westlake Village, CA and is going to be a senior at Oaks Christian.

Amar is a big target already (6'4" 210lbs.) and can line up inside or outside and has a pretty good looking catch radius. If you watch the Hudl tape, he's a violent blocker at times too.

Most importantly, Amar chose BC over some very big-time programs. He had offers from BC, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cal, Colorado State, Louisville, Oregon State, San Diego State, SMU, Texas Tech, UNLV and Washington State. He's also had interest from Florida State, Miami, Stanford and UCLA.

