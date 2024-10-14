2025 California EDGE Lucien Holland offered, plans to visit Lubbock

in other news
Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon
Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Folllowing his commitment to Oregon State, we caught up with Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) to discuss his decision.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point
This rumor mill includes an update on the recruitment of three-star 2025 OL Peter Langi (Riordan).
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Two huge ones are ATH Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel) and QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom) to USC for the Penn State game.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Every Friday we highlight recruits who were recently given a 4-star rating.Photo: 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa (Orange Lutheran).
