Earlier this week, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster applauded the new additions to the recruiting staff for not only getting more than 2,000 recruits on campus for unofficial visits this spring — but also getting several recruits to make multiple visits.

The Bruins are expected to have several return visitors in attendance for this evening’s heavily-promoted Friday Night Lights practice, which starts at 7 p.m. and will include festivities for fans in attendance that begin an hour prior.

While coaches, per NCAA rules, cannot specifically discuss recruits by name, Foster said he is expecting several “heavy-hitters” in Westwood for the practice, which was designed to help the staff connect better with the families of the recruits.

Among those heavy-hitters who also falls into the category of a return visitor is 2025 Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) edge rusher Epi Sitanilei, who picked up an offer from Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe after his April 6 visit during the first full week of spring camp.

“It was easy to see what they’re doing and what they’re building at UCLA,” Sitanilei said in a phone conversation Thursday with Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno. “It was really welcoming.”