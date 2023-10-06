Sultana (Cali.) 2025 athlete LaMason Waller has been looking to make the trip to Knoxville for a couple of months and finally got the chance to this past weekend for Tennessee's game against South Carolina. The Vols would ultimately take the match 41-20 in front of a packed Neyland Stadium. Following his visit, the four-star gives an update on his recruitment with VolReport. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It was Waller's first visit to Tennessee and it went well. "The visit was great," Waller told VolReport. "I enjoyed it a lot." This was the first opportunity for several recruiting targets to take in a game at Neyland Stadium and the atmosphere lived up to the hype. The four-star took notice. "The atmosphere was definitely like no other," said Waller. "It was the best game I've ever been to."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayBZb3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9W b2xfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9Gb290YmFs bDwvYT4gLCBXZSBEZWZpbml0ZWx5IEVuam95ZWQgb3Vyc2VsdmVzISEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCTz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRyb29wMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUcm9vcDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by95NEdEdDVlNGFEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veTRHRHQ1ZTRhRDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMYU1hc29uIFdhbGxlciBsbGwgKEBMYW1hc29uVykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW1hc29uVy9zdGF0dXMvMTcw ODYyNDcxODgzNDU4MTk1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==