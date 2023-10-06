2025 four-star ATH LaMason Waller talks recent visit to Tennessee
Sultana (Cali.) 2025 athlete LaMason Waller has been looking to make the trip to Knoxville for a couple of months and finally got the chance to this past weekend for Tennessee's game against South Carolina.
The Vols would ultimately take the match 41-20 in front of a packed Neyland Stadium.
Following his visit, the four-star gives an update on his recruitment with VolReport.
It was Waller's first visit to Tennessee and it went well.
"The visit was great," Waller told VolReport. "I enjoyed it a lot."
This was the first opportunity for several recruiting targets to take in a game at Neyland Stadium and the atmosphere lived up to the hype.
The four-star took notice.
"The atmosphere was definitely like no other," said Waller. "It was the best game I've ever been to."
The athlete has been able to connect with the coaches at Tennessee. This includes receivers coach Kelsey Pope.
"Our relationship has been nothing short of amazing," said Waller. "I like him a lot. He's young, so I can relate to him more than just football."
The coaching staff's message has appealed to the four-star.
"Their message to me is to create my own legacy and come to work for a spot early," said Waller.
He sees himself as a fit with the coaching staff and the high-powered offense, as well.
"I think my play style is so perfect for the offense," said Waller. "They are a hurry-up offense with a nice run game that airs the ball out."
Following the visit, Waller has Tennessee high on his list.
"Tennessee is definitely in my top three," said Waller.
He is yet to release an official top schools list, though.
Waller says the program he ultimately chooses will be receiving "competition, grit, determination, speed and a great leader."
That was on full display in Sultana's 48-47 victory over Poly earlier in the season. He produced five touchdowns during the single match.
"The whole week, my mentality was getting back because the week before, my quarterback went down and got hurt," said Waller. "So I knew coming into that game, I had to play out of mind for him and the team."
