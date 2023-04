PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Clinch Series vs Oregon | WR Dajon Doss Recaps Visit | Day 7 Practice Nuggets | Spring Football Day 7 Interviews | Oregon State makes cut for DE Anelu Lafaele | OSU To Host Top ATH | DJ Uiagalelei's Journey To Oregon State

Last Friday, among Oregon State's many prospects was JSerra Catholic offensive tackle Jake Flores out of San Juan Capistrano (CA).

Flores holds 10 offers in his recruitment including Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Washington State.

Shortly after his visit to Corvallis, BeaversEdge caught up with Flores to discuss his visit.