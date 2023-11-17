The 2024 class is not even wrapped up yet and already numerous 2025 quarterbacks are coming off the board and others are seeing their recruitments take shape. Here is all the latest on the 2025 QB group.

Six of the top 10 quarterbacks are already committed, with KJ Lacey going to Texas, although Alabama is still working to flip him. Tavien St. Clair picked Ohio State, Antwann Hill pledged to Colorado, Michael Tollefson to Arizona State, Bryce Baker to North Carolina and Akili Smith Jr. chose Oregon, like his father.

There is a ton of interest in the remaining four - starting with five-star Bryce Underwood from Belleville, Mich.

LSU has to love that Michigan took a commitment from four-star dual-threat quarterback Carter Smith last week. The Tigers and the Wolverines have headed up Underwood’s recruitment, although Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State round out his top seven.

The word is Underwood is looking for a place that’s quarterback-friendly and passes the ball a lot, and with LSU QB Jayden Daniels’ success this season, Underwood is paying attention, although the Wolverines and others cannot be counted out yet.

George MacIntyre is another interesting one to watch. If UCLA fires Chip Kelly - and there have been rumors - then the Bruins probably go from long shot to out with LSU, Alabama and Tennessee leading his recruitment. Many believe the Crimson Tide hold a big edge in MacIntyre’s recruitment even as the Crimson Tide keep Lacey close, but the Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star is expected back at Tennessee this weekend.

On Nov. 1, four-star Husan Longstreet from Corona (Calif.) Centennial released a top eight of UCLA, Louisville, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Florida State and Washington. This past summer, the Wolverines, LSU and Ohio State were the favorites, so things have changed significantly in just a few months.

With so much coaching turnover, and programs landing quarterbacks on his top list, Longstreet could still be in for a little bit of a ride to figure out what’s best for him. A pairing of Longstreet’s abilities with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin or Louisville’s Jeff Brohm would be intriguing.

The final top 10 pro-style quarterback still uncommitted is Murrieta (Calif.) Valley’s Bear Bachmeier, who was recently at Oregon. Bachmeier looked destined for Notre Dame but the Irish took four-star dual-threat QB Deuce Knight instead, and now Stanford definitely looks strong (his brother, Tiger, plays receiver there) and others could be in the mix as well.