2025 RB McKay Madsen enjoys conversations with UCLA staff, lands offer

McKay Madsen, a 2025 running back, picked up an offer on a Saturday visit to UCLA.
McKay Madsen, a 2025 running back, picked up an offer on a Saturday visit to UCLA. (Adam Gorney/Rivals.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

McKay Madsen started his Saturday focused on putting on a strong performance at the Arcadia Invitational track meet, but before that the Clovis (Calif.) Clovis North running back made his way to Westwood.

The 2025 recruit ended up receiving a boost to an already busy day in the form of an offer after speaking to UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Marcus Thomas.

“It was definitely a super exciting start to the day being given that opportunity by Coach Foster, but still staying focused on what I came down to L.A. for which was to try and win at Arcadia,” Madsen told Bruin Blitz Sunday morning.

