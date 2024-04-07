McKay Madsen started his Saturday focused on putting on a strong performance at the Arcadia Invitational track meet, but before that the Clovis (Calif.) Clovis North running back made his way to Westwood.

The 2025 recruit ended up receiving a boost to an already busy day in the form of an offer after speaking to UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Marcus Thomas.