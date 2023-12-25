For the second year in a row, ASU has landed an offensive lineman from St. John Bosco High School, one of the powerhouse programs in the state of California. Last year, it was Sean Na'a who played in nine games as a freshman. On Christmas day, Matai Jefferson pledged to Arizona State, marking the Sun Devils' fourth commitment in the 2025 class.

Jefferson was a starter on a Braves squad that finished 11-2 last season, ranked No. 2 in the state of California and No. 6 nationally.

Jefferson is the second prospect from the state of California to commit to ASU in the 2025 class, following quarterback Michael Tollefson from JSerra High School. He is also the second 2025 offensive lineman to commit to the school following Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton's Toby Mealer.