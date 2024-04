On Tuesday, Minnesota extended an offer to California tight end Vander Ploog, a 6-foot-6, 215-prospect out of Troy High School in Southern California. After receiving the offer from the Gophers, Gophers Nation caught up with Ploog to discuss his recruitment and offer.

The offer from the Gophers is the 10th of Ploog's recruitment. They join Arizona State, California, Michigan State, Pittburgh, San Diego State, San Jose State, Washington, and Washington State in doing so. Ploog is also recieving interest from UCLA, Wisconsin, and Alabama among others.