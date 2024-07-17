PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State for a long time was a dream school for Clovis (CA) signal caller Deagan Rose. However, it was baseball that was the sport the 6-foot-2 Rose thought he was going to play at the next level.



"I grew up wanting to play baseball there," Rose said when asked if Oregon State was also a school that stood out to him, even before receiving an offer from the Beavers.



Now, Rose will be headed to Corvallis but instead of playing baseball for the Beavers and playing in the confines of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, he'll instead be playing at Reser Stadium.

MORE: Mason Guerra Drafted By Atlanta | EDGE Top 25: No. 12 Ben Gulbranson | EA Sports OSU Ratings | Bridger Holmes Selected By Angels | Jacob Kmatz Selected By Tampa Bay | EDGE Top 25: No. 13 Darrius Clemons | Aiden May Selected By Miami | Recruits React To New Uniforms