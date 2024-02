Northwestern became the latest team to offer talented three-star edge rusher Chinedu Onyeagoro from Los Angeles (Calif.) King Drew.

Onyeagoro has an impressive 18 schools on his offer list, but he said Northwestern sets themselves apart with their academic excellence.

"I was super happy," he said on his reaction to the offer. "Great school, great academics, that's what I'm looking for in a school."

Read more about Onyeagoro's offer and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story.