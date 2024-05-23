Advertisement
Academics separates Northwestern from the pack for DE Chinedu Onyeagoro

Chinedu Onyeagoro visited Northwestern for the first time on an official visit from May 10-12.
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

One of Northwestern's top targets in the Class of 2025 is three-star defensive end Chinedu Onyeagoro, a 6-foot-2, 235 pound edge rusher that barely had more sacks last season (21) than current offers (20).

The Wildcats have been dogged in their recruitment of the California star and got him on campus for an official visit on the weekend of May 10-12. He said the Wildcats have earned a slot in his public Top 10, and a private Top 4.

"And they're not number 4," he added.

Read more about Onyeagoro's recruitment and his visit to Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!


MORE ON ONYEAGORO: Academics have Wildcats in the running for 3-star edge Chinedu Onyeagoro

