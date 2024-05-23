One of Northwestern's top targets in the Class of 2025 is three-star defensive end Chinedu Onyeagoro, a 6-foot-2, 235 pound edge rusher that barely had more sacks last season (21) than current offers (20).

The Wildcats have been dogged in their recruitment of the California star and got him on campus for an official visit on the weekend of May 10-12. He said the Wildcats have earned a slot in his public Top 10, and a private Top 4.

"And they're not number 4," he added.

