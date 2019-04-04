Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 09:58:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Adidas 7-on-7: Committed prospects predict their team's next commit

Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Mblntmzdpcgtrisvfkow
Julian Fleming
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

RELATED: Eight players who impressed at the adidas 7-on-7 National Championship | Five hot programs | Commitment checkup

The adidas 7-on-7 National Championship tournament was filled with talented players that will be spreading their wings to play all across the college football map. With so many committed players in attendance for this year’s event, we chatted with several about how their respective future schools will fare in the Class of 2020. Each prospect gave their pick on who might be the next to join them as a commit in the coming weeks and months.

FLORIDA

The pick: Keyvone Lee

Why: "He only decommitted because he didn’t like the vibe or something, but coach Dan [Mullen] is bringing him back. Keyvone didn’t really even experience how it was with the coaches yet. He’s gonna experience life there on the visit.” -- Four-star Florida commit Johnnie Brown

Ezdvsxyfwfiev4p6h3ag

FLORIDA STATE

The pick: Michael Redding

Why: “I don't really know why, but I’ll say it’s either Redding or Lawrence Toafili -- one of those. We’ll probably get both.” -- Florida State quarterback commit Jeffery Simms

Ombnwsf43epoy1xx3ngk

GEORGIA

The pick: Tate Ratledge

Why: “Coaches have been telling me to keep talking to him because he’s really close. That’s how I can tell. They are pushing me to build a relationship with him.” -- Four-star Georgia commit Carson Beck

Fgbnceui5zmoqnkbgane

GEORGIA TECH

The pick: Pat Bryant

Why: "He’s 2021, but he’s close. He’s been there a few times. The coaching staff has talked to him. I’ve talked to him. I feel like he could be next.” -- Rivals250 Georgia Tech commit Miles Brooks

Jflrhznofnhc5bkbcajf

MISSOURI

The pick: Jordan Johnson

Why: “He’s on my 7-on-7 team and I’ve been working on him. It’s going to be hard but it’s definitely doable.” -- Three-star Missouri quarterback commit Brady Cook

Nwcgj6fiobkgwt67kltw

OHIO STATE

The pick: Julian Fleming

Why: “Hopefully. That’s one of the main dudes I’m trying to get along with Bijan Robinson, Kendall Milton and a few others. We are going for everybody.” -- Rivals100 Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller

Glvef3pqigjeo6ioicew

OLE MISS

The pick: Kobe Baynes or Jahquez Robinson

Why: “Kobe is loving Ole Miss and they’re in his top two, and Jahquez is looking at them, too.” -- Two-star Ole Miss running back commit Kyjuan Herndon

Vdw7gpy2t3rpx241kabs

TENNESSEE

The pick: Rakim Jarrett

Why: “I’ve known him since he was younger and Tennessee loves him and is recruiting him really hard. I think we have a great shot.” -- Rivals100 Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey

Jlzinzaoxhaohpqfmfzm

WASHINGTON

The pick: Jalen McMillan, Johnny Wilson

Why: “I hope a lot of these guys on my 7-on-7 team commit. I know Jalen, and Johnny has played with us before so I hope those two guys come to Washington.” -- Class of 2021 Washington quarterback commit Sam Huard

Iwxygzuztcrzs1kezhul
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}