CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Julian Fleming Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

RELATED: Eight players who impressed at the adidas 7-on-7 National Championship | Five hot programs | Commitment checkup The adidas 7-on-7 National Championship tournament was filled with talented players that will be spreading their wings to play all across the college football map. With so many committed players in attendance for this year’s event, we chatted with several about how their respective future schools will fare in the Class of 2020. Each prospect gave their pick on who might be the next to join them as a commit in the coming weeks and months.

FLORIDA

The pick: Keyvone Lee Why: "He only decommitted because he didn’t like the vibe or something, but coach Dan [Mullen] is bringing him back. Keyvone didn’t really even experience how it was with the coaches yet. He’s gonna experience life there on the visit.” -- Four-star Florida commit Johnnie Brown

FLORIDA STATE

The pick: Michael Redding Why: “I don't really know why, but I’ll say it’s either Redding or Lawrence Toafili -- one of those. We’ll probably get both.” -- Florida State quarterback commit Jeffery Simms

GEORGIA

The pick: Tate Ratledge Why: “Coaches have been telling me to keep talking to him because he’s really close. That’s how I can tell. They are pushing me to build a relationship with him.” -- Four-star Georgia commit Carson Beck

GEORGIA TECH

The pick: Pat Bryant Why: "He’s 2021, but he’s close. He’s been there a few times. The coaching staff has talked to him. I’ve talked to him. I feel like he could be next.” -- Rivals250 Georgia Tech commit Miles Brooks

MISSOURI

The pick: Jordan Johnson Why: “He’s on my 7-on-7 team and I’ve been working on him. It’s going to be hard but it’s definitely doable.” -- Three-star Missouri quarterback commit Brady Cook

OHIO STATE

The pick: Julian Fleming Why: “Hopefully. That’s one of the main dudes I’m trying to get along with Bijan Robinson, Kendall Milton and a few others. We are going for everybody.” -- Rivals100 Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller

OLE MISS

The pick: Kobe Baynes or Jahquez Robinson Why: “Kobe is loving Ole Miss and they’re in his top two, and Jahquez is looking at them, too.” -- Two-star Ole Miss running back commit Kyjuan Herndon

TENNESSEE

The pick: Rakim Jarrett Why: “I’ve known him since he was younger and Tennessee loves him and is recruiting him really hard. I think we have a great shot.” -- Rivals100 Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey

WASHINGTON