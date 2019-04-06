TAMPA, Fla. -- The adidas 7-on-7 national championship featured a number of national prospects that have been around the camp and 7-on-7 circuits stretching from coast to coast. Over the weekend, Rivals.com asked some big name prospects with players from another state has impressed them most during their high school careers.

The pick: Jalen McMillan

Why: “I got to play with him at the adidas regional in California for the first time and just his speed and his vision and the way he adjusts to the ball and makes plays, he’s a special player.” -- 2021 Washington quarterback commit Sam Huard

The pick: John Humphreys

Why: “He’s a good player. As a defensive back he was tough to go against.” -- Four-star wide receiver Elijah Badger

The pick: Kelee Ringo and Gee Scott

Why: “They are two dominant players who can really ball.” -- Rivals100 Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey

The pick: Bryce Young

Why: “I’ve been impressed with him. I talked to him a little bit yesterday and he’s a quarterback that’s going to USC and I like to compete against guys like that.” -- Three-star Missouri quarterback commit Brady Cook

The pick: 2019 Florida State signee Akeem Dent

Why: “You know, he was really good. I mean, really good. I went against him one time. He’s a true baller. I was a freshman and he was older, but I went against him and it was clear he’s a baller. That is one thing that stands out. On the field, he ain’t nice. That was actually kind of a wake-up call for me.” -- Four-star Ohio State commit Gee Scott

The pick: Emeka Egbuka

Why: "He’s 2021, but he’s still the best one I’ve seen. He has a lot of offers, and I see why. He’s good, man. He’s from all the way up there in Washington and his name is hard to pronounce, so a lot of people don’t know him, but he’s the best one I know.” -- Elite 2021 wide receiver Mario Williams

The pick: Rakim Jarrett

Why: "Really us Florida boys are different, but if I have to go outside the state, I’d say Rakim Jarrett. I went up against him at Future 50, and he’s a big body. He’s solid. He sells his routes real good, too. That sets him aside. His routes are crisp.” -- Five-star defensive back Fred Davis