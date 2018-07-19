Back on American soil after winning the MVP trophy at the FIBA Under-17 World Championship earlier this month, Green discussed his experience with the USA Basketball program, his ongoing recruitment and his feelings on the NBA Draft and the one-and-done rule.

LADERA BRANCH, Calif. -- Jalen Green has had a wow factor, reflected by the standing-room only viewing of his contest Wednesday evening. Despite his EBO Elite team suffering the defeat, the nation’s top ranked rising junior showed just why he is regarded so highly, finishing with 20 points thanks to a slew of highlight plays at the basket as he remains one of the very best perimeter prospects nationally, regardless of classification.

Corey Evans (CE): What was it like going to Argentina and not only winning gold but also taking home the MVP honors of the event?

Jalen Green (JG): It was a great experience. We came out last year with the under-16 team and won the gold medal, so to do it this year with the under-17 team, it was another great honor. To win the MVP, all of that hard work, it is beginning to pay off.

CE: What do you get coming out of an experience like that, more so mentally and how you view the game?

JG: I just have to keep my head and avoid all of that outside stuff. Everyone is talking about me. I just have to avoid it all and remain focused on what has gotten me here.

CE: There was talk earlier in the year that the one-and-done rule would be abolished by the time your class graduated; now that it will likely remain for another year or two, has it affected your recruitment and if so, how?

JG: I wouldn’t say that it has really affected my recruitment but it is just another opportunity to allow for me to go to a great college.

CE: What are your thoughts on the long-term, that is the NBA and whether kids in your shoes should be able to directly jump to it or not.

JG: For me, I just have to keep working and stay humble and level-headed. Some people are ready out here, but it is about how you approach the game and work on things every day.

CE: Who are some of the schools that have remained in the most frequent communication with you of late?

JG: I don’t really talk about all that stuff right now but probably Memphis and Penny Hardaway, Kansas and Bill Self, Nevada has come on heavy, USC, UCLA and a few other schools.

CE: Penny Hardaway was here for you tonight. What has he had to tell you so far?

JG: Just to keep working and get better every day. That is a great opportunity for that school with a legend going there and teaching seeing that he was an all-star and all of that. It is a great opportunity for Memphis.

CE: Kansas became your first blue blood offer and it was here tonight, too. What has that staff had to tell you thus far?

JG: Just to keep working, the same thing. I like their program.

CE: It seems like your focus isn’t much on your recruitment?

JG: Right. It is just to hoop. I am not focused too much on the things off of the floor.