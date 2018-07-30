Ticker
After new offer, five-star QB D.J. Uiagalalei hopes to visit Sooners

D.J. Uiagalelei
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

The No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class now has an offer from Oklahoma - and he’s highly interested in the Sooners.Five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei landed his latest offer from the Big 12 powerho...

