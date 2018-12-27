Ticker
Agoura outlasts Viewpoint in a thriller at the Heritage Christian Showcase

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Agoura Chargers 57, Viewpoint Patriots 52Sophomore Jed Miller came up big in crunch time to lead Agoura to a tense 57-52 win over Viewpoint on Saturday at the Heritage Christian Showcase.Miller had...

