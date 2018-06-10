“Will I fall? Will I fly?

Heal my soul Fulfill my high Cross my heart (Count, count, count, count it) And hope to die (Count, count, count, count it)” Air West ballers? Their souls must sing these J Cole lyrics as they pound the rock, fill that unforgiving minute full of run. Air West is the best MF open run ball in the world, outside the NBA. Period. Why do I call it the epitome of a “come up?” The Urban Dictionary.com describes “a come up” as “A bargain, or a found item that is of value to the finder.” Ask any Air West participant upon receiving an invitation to hoop there, being told the secret location code for the ridiculously competitive Wednesday night run. C’mon, it makes them feel like Mr. Buckets, Charlie Bucket to be exact, the quintessential protagonist who lucked out to find the Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. #A/W is chocolate thunder

Deshawn Stephens Photo by Dave Keefer

Watching upcoming star prep ballers such as Josh and Caleb Christopher was exciting. They played valiantly to lead their youngster laden team on Wednesday. Their whole crew was going up vs. the veteran lead crews spearheaded by ultra efficient former Hawaii guard Garret Nevels and athletic former SDSU forward, Deshawn Stephens. I’ve seen the Christopher brothers win plenty at A/W games in the past, but not so much this night. Each session is a fresh mountain to climb, to constantly defend. Nothing is given here. This night those young bucks were trying to get their “come up” going against the old guard, 20 something aged, prideful pro players that don’t surrender an inch. Result? Those well traveled vets still held court, because old heads will dig deep, employ lock you down D. How must a grown ass man feel when losing their rep to a prep kid that is 10 years their junior?



Caleb Christopher gets tied up on drive down the lane Photo by Dave Keefer

At A/W, you have to be willing to get down and do the dirty work, get your nails grimy, have callous filled hands, the kind that know the value of labor. Example? I saw dudes hustling with 20 seconds on the clock to foul the other team and send them to the free throw line to hopefully miss because they’re down a bucket. Yeah, A/W has pro level refs, they got it like that, dudes ballin there are like Malcolm X, “by any means necessary” to keep that winning streak alive. Who impressed me a lot this night? 6-3 freshman PG Devin Askew. He’s that quick and savvy guard from Mater Dei who rolled into A/W with the fore-mentioned Christophers. They all ball for the Las Vegas Prospects Nike EYBL AAU team.



Devin Askew Photo by Erik Woods

How does D-Askew do? He’s the upright walking definition of a “come up”, possessing grown-up poise and swag in a young body, willing to rise from the streets to succeed. A/W is his “come up”, and he’s def coming up. Will Devin feel like a success if his youngster team overcomes and beats a crew full of pros this night? You bet. It’s all part of the Machiavellian way Keion Kindred sets the A/W teams up, prods them to win, relentlessly jibing them verbally. Because he cares, attempting to stretch them past their comfort zone. That way, if they win, they won’t just achieve victory, they’ll savor every second of it fosho at A/W. K-Kindred sets up the action, gives real-time feedback. It’s pure cunning that manifests into artful play.



Keion Kindred Photo by Dave Keefer

If the Christopher brothers and D-Askew had won that game, they’d have felt like they pulled a heist off on the veterans. Hear Askew speak on it, “This A/W run is a whole different level of competitiveness compared to prep guys. It gets way more physical. “The players get away with being more physical because you’re expected to be a man here. I’ve played here a few times, it’s always exciting because they play 100%. Everyone comes with the right mindset, you earn respect if you win out here.” How much edge over his fellow high school players will Devin Askew have by playing here, by scoring that “come up” to be invited out to Air West? Hear his lofty goals from mixing it up with the ultra A/W comp, “I dream of being a McDonald’s All American, getting recruited into a PAC-12 program. I’m appreciating Oregon a lot right now. Being out here gets you ready for all that, I feel happy and lucky to be out here.”



Devin Askew works for his shot Photo by Dave Keefer

Who else is the machinery that makes A/W go? Chris Young, the co-founder of Air West, a revered street ball legend. Example? Simply put, when C-Young has a side bar conversation with a pro or youngster to impart advice, give them feedback, just chop it up on life, that’s a “come up” to them. Because this unbelievable mentor of mentors, he speaks truth like not feeling entitled, reminding dudes to play the right way. Where’s the “get down” from the subject title you ask? Look no farther than James Boyd, a grown man with a gregarious personality and the physical size of Mt Everest. I love J-Boyd’s game because he brings unbridled passion, physicality, toughness, every ounce that got him recruited to be the quarterback and defensive back at USC football nearly a decade back.



James Boyd Photo by Erik Woods

Hear from him what he appreciates about A/W, “This is no Park and Rec league, you’re here to improve your game, you never take a loss lightly. The key is to put your mind to it like a chess game. Play checkers and you’re done out here. It’s by invitational only so only the strong survive and are allowed to play many games a night here. “It’s similar to football for me. I never wanted to get off the field, I never want to get off the floor here either. You need to prove yourself, or you’ll get put on the sidelines.” #James Boyd is a double double machine at The Drew Need I mention that J-Boyd is a 6-5, 265 lb physical specimen? If you can “get down” with him, you can likely get down with anyone. Just don’t tell James how you’ve played pro hoops overseas and are fixing to work him over in a game. Things might get dicey right quick for you. I could go on forever about this exuberant J-Boyd. Want to know more? Check out this excellent story from Fox Sports on him: https://www.foxsports.com/west/story/former-usc-football-player-james-boyd-keeping-options-open-as-juco-basketball-player-021915 How heart warming is A/W and what does it mean to its players? I was watching Jerry Mitchell, who balled at El Camino College, playing his heart out and asked him to share why he comes to A/W.



Jerry Mitchell Photo by Erik Woods