The nation's top dual-threat quarterback flipped his commitment from USC to the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon after taking an official to Alabama this weekend.

The commitment

Bryce Young announces his commitment on Sunday afternoon to the Crimson Tide. Young had not visited Alabama in almost two years prior to his official visit with the Tide this weekend.

Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian did a tremendous job recruiting Young and maintaining a very strong relationship with Young and his family. The rumors of a potential flip have been swirling for months and it finally happened today.

The player“Young was committed to USC for a long time coming from a high school than routinely sends players to the Trojans so getting Young to flip is huge for Alabama. He is a quarterback who can sit in the pocket and deliver the ball all over the field but he is almost more comfortable keeping his eyes downfield and throwing on the run.

